Gaza Current Situation Onscene Footage & News May 20th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 5-20-25
يوميات وحكايات فلسطينية🇵🇸
يارب بكفي 😭💔 حالنا في غزة يصعب عالكافر قسما بالله🇵🇸 حالة النزوح وصلتنا لدرجة تمني الموت
God be enough our situation in Gaza is difficult for an unbeliever, by godسما the state of displacement has reached us to the point of wishing death
Son of Gaza
صباح قاسي من القصف والرعب 💔😭بالله عليكم احمونا احنا بنموت
A harsh morning of shelling and terror God protect us, we are dying
AlHadath الحدث
European pressure on Israel.. Oil fields are a new conflict between Erbil and Baghdad