Pharmakeia’s Grip on Science: Science Isn’t Science! | Evaluating Studies
68 views • 2 days ago

(Lots of helpful links are below; check ‘em out!) This isn’t a discussion for everyone, but the unveiled truth isn’t for everyone. :)

This was recorded in 2023. Now, of course, Neuralink is being tested on humans.

How to Research Everything Series:

Intro: ⁣https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-research-everything-a-new-series-video


How to Research Chemicals: ⁣https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toxic-chemicals-are-legal-how-to-research-chemicals


Researching Best Practice Building Methods: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-research-best-practice-building-methods-video


The Best Homesteading Books and Websites: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites


The Best Search Engine: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-search-engine-video


The State of Science Today & Basic Scientific Principles: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-state-of-science-today-the-basic-principles-of-science


Go Back to the Basics to Research Everything: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/go-back-to-the-basics-to-research-everything


The True Root Causes of Disease: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-true-root-causes-of-disease--your-doctor-doesnt-know-video


Why Is Research So Hard These Days? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-is-research-so-hard-these-days-video


This Is What a Scam Company Looks Like: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-is-what-a-scam-company-looks-like


The Healing Mindset: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/critical-information-for-healing-yourself-%7C-the-healing-mindset


The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


The Cult of Scientism’s Researcher Bias: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-cult-of-scientisms-researcher-bias-video


Other mentioned posts/ videos:

Pharmakeia Article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-revelation-1823-is-so-important-now

We Were Lied to About All of These Toxins: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/can-you-trust-experts-for-your-safety

The Virus Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-are-viruses-isolated-how-do-scientists-prove-viruses-harm

Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books

JUNK EMF Study That Controlled Opposition Pushes: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/emfs-and-auto-immune-disease

Why Aren’t People Talking About This? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-arent-people-talking-about-this

Fake Cancer Research: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-we-cant-always-trust-science


Subscribe to our free newsletter via our website: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):

Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69

EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer


scienceresearchprophecywitchcraftsorcerypharmakeia
