Elon Musk: “I am releasing my NEW PHONE that will DESTROY all competition!”
197 views • 6 months ago

Elon Musk: “I am releasing my NEW PHONE that will DESTROY all competition!”


Voyager


Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, is back at it again, and this time he's venturing into the world of smartphones. If you thought the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel were at the top of their game, think again. Elon Musk has officially announced his new phone, dubbed the Tesla Model Pi, and it promises to disrupt the smartphone market in ways we've never seen before. But what makes this phone so revolutionary? How does it stack up against the competition, and why does Musk claim it will "destroy" all existing smartphones? Buckle up as we dive deep into everything you need to know about the Tesla Model Pi, the phone that's set to change everything.


https://youtu.be/udZiw9gyPEc?si=exfJ45U-XrvOGDCo


