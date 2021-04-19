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Health Professionals Whistleblower Contact Information
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40 views • April 19, 2021
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
UK Column are grateful to health professionals that have come forward in confidence to reveal details of what is happening in the NHS regarding vaccines and the roll out. If you have some information that you wish to share, be confident UK Column have already demonstrated their sensitivity and have committed to safeguarding your privacy by not revealing names and addresses and any other ways which could expose a whistleblower. If there is something you are not happy about, don't allow yourself to continue living a lie.
Whistleblower Contact portal, Question everything you are asked or told to do. Remember you are an advocate for the patient health and well being.
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
UK Column are grateful to health professionals that have come forward in confidence to reveal details of what is happening in the NHS regarding vaccines and the roll out. If you have some information that you wish to share, be confident UK Column have already demonstrated their sensitivity and have committed to safeguarding your privacy by not revealing names and addresses and any other ways which could expose a whistleblower. If there is something you are not happy about, don't allow yourself to continue living a lie.
Whistleblower Contact portal, Question everything you are asked or told to do. Remember you are an advocate for the patient health and well being.
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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