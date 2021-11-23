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The Apostle Paul Apologized for Making Tents
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11 views • November 23, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ArgumentsAgainstLivingByFaith
For what is it in which you were inferior to other churches, except that I myself was not burdensome to you? Forgive me this wrong!
For what is it in which you were inferior to other churches, except that I myself was not burdensome to you? Forgive me this wrong!
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