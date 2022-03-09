US admits it has Bio-Weapons Labs in Ukraine

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This is congressional testimony she gave Tuesday, admitting that the United States and Ukraine were working on bio weapons — which are illegal under countless treaties.
The Russians aren’t lying about what the United States and Ukraine were up to insofar as biological weapons.
Source - RT via Gonzalo Lira