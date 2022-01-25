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CL News - 24 Janeiro 2022
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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0 view • January 25, 2022
O traíra Sergio Iscariotes Morno pode ser alvo de uma CPI, os moradores de rua em SP aumentam 31% nos últimos 2 anos, um clandestino sobrevive à viagem Joanesburgo Amsterdã nas rodas de um cargueiro, e muito mais.
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•PIX – Chave: 61-98347-3357
•PIX – Chave: 61-98114-9428
•BANCO DO BRASIL
Agência 5977-3 • Conta Poupança 6005-4 • Variação 51
•CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL
Agência 2304 • Produto 1288 ou 013 • Conta Poupança 853121664-6
•ITAÚ
Agência 0919 • Conta Poupança 41250-2 • Complemento 500
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