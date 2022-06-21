Dr. Peter McCullough Sees No Basis for Approving Vaccines for Children

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https://gnews.org/post/p981341b
06/19/2022 Dr. Perter McCullough says in an interview with Dan Bongino at Fox news: It’s characteristically a mild syndrome in children, so they’re not medically necessary, nor clinically indicated. And then we have no assurances that these are safe over the long term