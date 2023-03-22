Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Parte 8 - La Función Del Hígado [1] - Hígado Y Digestión

El hígado puede considerarse como el gestor de proyectos en el cuerpo. Determina lo que puede
entrar y lo que no. Determina dónde debe ir y orquesta todo el proceso de digestión. En el octavo
episodio profundizamos en este increíble órgano. También aprendemos cómo se produce la energía
en la célula
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.