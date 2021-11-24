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Jesus Christ only Leads from the Front
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33 views • November 24, 2021
For too long the Church has tried to hide The Sovereign Monarch in a closet so we don't scare the anti-Christs. Look where that got us -- complete submission to the Enemy. Jesus Christ only leads from the front -- we FOLLOW him. Time to declare openly our intent -- that Jesus Christ be the Monarch of our Christian lands.
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