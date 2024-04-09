PhDs teach doctors! Doctors advise patients.

"My passion was teaching. My passion was healing you! PhDs teach doctors. Doctors are like pastors that encourage patients. They can't talk like this or the patient doesn't understand them. They have to convince the patient that it's the best thing for you, but you've been lied to.

Don't you want the simplest treatment? If I stand here, and I give you a glass of Cardio Miracle, which is the foundation living water for all things COVID...

We're making food, we're not making supplements, we're making nutrients. We have to clean up our plants. We have to clean up our water, distill it. We have to put back minerals according to God, not synthetic minerals..."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/06/2024

Full episode, The Missing Link with Jesse Hal: https://rumble.com/v4nsxp8-interview-725-with-dr-judy-mikovits.html