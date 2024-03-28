Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT : P Diddy + Killer Mike in DESERVED Trouble After Fleeing Democrat Plantation
Published 14 hours ago

P. Diddy and Killer Mike are in trouble with United States law, after failing to endorse Joe Biden on Bill Maher, in front of a large Democrat audience. Becoming Trump, curious, could lead to the same for other members of the black community, explains Democrats strategist, Ernest Bigot. #pdiddy #killermike #billmaher #satire

satirecomedydemocratslbjwelfarejohnsonkillerplantationmikeblack communityblack voteadam carollapdiddylindenbainesernest bigotdemocrat plantationdemocrats strategy

