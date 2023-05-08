Sue Nelson Gives the True Definition of Submission and Essentials of Being a Godly Woman

Sue Nelson is currently battling stage four colon cancer, and says if what she is experiencing glorifies God in any way, it was worth it. Sue is a go-getter and lover of life and the founder of Woman of Noble Character Ministries. She has authored several books along with Bible studies and specializes in training women to practically apply Biblical teaching to everyday life. This world-changer discusses the important essentials of being a godly woman, the real definition of Biblical submission, and the importance of learning how to cultivate a prayer relationship with the Lord. She focuses heavily on Bible study, prayer, and practical application.
TAKEAWAYS
The God Centered Marriage Course is Sue’s favorite study that she has authored because everything is based off of a great marriage
Ask yourself in everything you do: How can I glorify God? Who can I lead to the Lord? How can I show the love of Jesus to my friends?
A godly woman is meek and gentle - but that doesn’t mean she’s weak
Submission is NOT a dirty word
