© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ISRAEL WANTS TO CHIP KIDS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • July 31, 2021
Just weeks ago ‘conspiracy theorists’ were banned on social media for saying governments were preparing to MICROCHIP PEOPLE, but NOW it’s actually happening!
Israel announced that it wants to start microchipping its citizens, starting with children.
They also want AUDIBLE ALARMS linked to the chips to ‘prevent people getting too close to each other!’
Israel announced that it wants to start microchipping its citizens, starting with children.
They also want AUDIBLE ALARMS linked to the chips to ‘prevent people getting too close to each other!’
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.