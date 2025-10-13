Jonathan Berry Promotes Sunday Laws Ushering In Dark Day. Seventh Day Adventists In Prophecy

10 Reasons Jonathan Berry’s Nomination is a Threat to Seventh Day Adventists & Sabbath Keepers. Jonathan Berry, a key architect of the labor chapter of Project 2025, represents a significant threat to gender equity and civil rights in America. His nomination to serve as solicitor of labor – the Department of Labor’s chief legal officer responsible for administering and enforcing over 180 federal labor laws – would give him enormous power to carry out a far-right agenda that undermines protections for women, workers of color, LGBTQI+ individuals, and people with disabilities. The solicitor is the number three official at the department of labor, leading on deciding what cases to bring and what legal interpretations the department will take. These are not idle threats; many of his Project 2025 proposals are already being implemented and affecting workers’ access to their existing labor and employment rights.





1. He Authored a Blueprint to Undo Civil Rights Protections

Berry was the lead author of the labor chapter in Project 2025, a plan that proposes dismantling over 50 years of civil rights and gender equity protections. His call to “restore the family as the centerpiece of American life” cloaks a broader effort to roll back women’s rights and workplace equality in religious and ideological terms.





2. He Would Be Empowered to Implement Project 2025

As solicitor of labor, Berry would oversee the department’s legal strategies and be central to further advancing Project 2025’s vision. Many of the labor proposals he authored have already begun to take shape in President Trump’s second administration. If confirmed, Berry will have direct authority over legal interpretations, enforcement decisions and will influence policy reversals that could devastate workplace protections for women.





3. He Supported Ending Anti-Discrimination Requirements for Federal Contractors

Project 2025 recommended rescinding Executive Order 11246, a decades-old bipartisan order that prohibited federal contractors from discriminating against employees. Over the years, EO 11246 led to millions in recovered wages for workers and helped ensure equal pay for women working on federal contracts. By ending the requirement on the first day of his Administration, a result of Berry’s proposal, President Trump stripped an important tool for civil rights enforcement from a massive segment of the workforce.





4. He Backs Eliminating the Office Enforcing Those Rights

Berry’s chapter calls for gutting the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), the agency that enforces anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors. Following his blueprint, the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency has already moved to slash the OFCCP’s staff by 90%, placing most employees on administrative leave and eliminating five of six regional offices. The department recently sent additional layoff notices to most remaining employees. These cuts further jeopardize workers’ access to and enforcement of their civil rights when they work on contracts funded by the federal government.





9. He Undermines Strong Wages and Supports Weakening Worker Protections

Berry opposes stronger overtime protections. Opposing strong overtime protections particularly harms women of color and disabled women, who are disproportionately likely to hold lower paying jobs in critical industries like health care and social services as a result of longstanding, systemic gender, racial and disability injustice. Additionally, instead of supporting overtime policies that would benefit all workers, he has proposed religiously biased policies like overtime pay for the Sabbath, which would default to observance on Sunday and could disadvantage non-Christian workers.





His proposals would also help employers reclassify workers to strip them of benefits like the minimum wage, overtime pay, equal pay and pregnancy accommodations. Misclassification disproportionately affects women and people of color, who are overrepresented in low-wage jobs.





