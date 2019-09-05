Cindy 8/27/2019

LifeChanged Soul Self-Energy Transformation (LSSET) Self-Mastery Training Testimonial

Medical Esthetician, St. Germain Reiki Master, Business Owner.



How long have you been using LifeChanged Soul Self-Energy Transformation (LSSET)?

What were your main reasons you wanted to learn and use LSSET? I tried everthing else, I was lost, depressed, focused on everybody else except myself, stuck.

What my reasons I'm using LSSET now? LSSET helps me with my relationships & boundaries. LSSET helps me stay focused starting my new business. LSSET stops me procrastinating & being discouraged.

How did LSSET help me during my Toxic job situation?

Why would you recommend LSSET to your friends?

Did LSSET give you any "AHA!!!" moments?

If you are on the fence about this now?

How would I explain LSSET to my child? This question is an important part of the training. Your answer evolves as you change with LSSET.

After using LSSET, for you what is LSSET and what does it assist you with? This question is an important part of the training. Your answer evolves as you change with LSSET.