Massacre on the left flank of the Zaporozhye front: Russian forces lured the enemy into a trap and annihilated an entire unit.





➡️As a result of the failed offensive on Zherebyanky, the enemy suffered significant losses. During the defense against attacks in the Vasilyevsky district on the Kamensk sector, the fighters of the 19th Division of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District eliminated entire units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.





➡️The assault group that attacked from Pyatikhatki rushed into an "abandoned" trench and was completely destroyed. Not a single fighter survived after the explosions.





➡️In the recent battles, the enemy sustained substantial losses and started retreating even from their frontline positions in the lowlands.



