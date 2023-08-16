Have you seen us?



Do you know where children are being held by the Sinaloa Cartel?



Do you know where Sinaloa Cartel families, businesses, and properties are in California?



Send any information to:



[email protected]



🚨 WARNING



If you have information, please do not contact any Government entities; including Federal Agencies, Politicians, and/or Law Enforcement.



All 3 entities have been documented facilitating and/or participating in crimes committed against every child that Veterans On Patrol currently assists, and those we are searching for.



To Volunteer, send Material Support, or assist with long distance commutes to perform Wellness Checks, please email:



[email protected]



Thank you everyone for taking action after becoming aware and thank you for supporting the Boots on the Ground performing the tasks.



May our Heavenly Father bless all of you and all of these little ones who belong to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Lewis Arthur



#VeteransOnPatrol

#OperationPushBroom

#ActionAfterAwareness

