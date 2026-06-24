Pro-Israel politicians try to shut down lobbying debate

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Parliament was forced yesterday to debate the influence of pro-Israel lobby groups in British politics, which triggered a backlash from MPs associated with Friends of Israel pressure groups.

Read more about the Israel lobby on our website: https://www.declassifieduk.org/how-labour-megadonor-won-israeli-medal-of-honour/

Please note: All references to donations received by MPs were taken from parliament's register of interests. This video contains the edited highlights of a much longer debate. You can read the full debate on parliament's website https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2026-06-22/debates/4A98124D-73A6-4CD6-B5AD-DF1DE6C2C114/UKPoliticsPro-IsraelInfluence

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