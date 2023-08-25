Create New Account
Three kilometers from the Crash Site - the Wing and Landing Gear of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Business Jet were Found - taken from the Lodyzhenka River, near where the Tail of the Aircraft was Found
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Another short video. Three kilometers from the crash site, the wing and landing gear of Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet were found.

They were taken from the Lodyzhenka River, near the Kuzhenkino railway station, near which the tail of the aircraft was found.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

