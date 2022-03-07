The Chinese Student in Kyiv Was Told To Evacuate Herself on Her Own by the Chinese Embassy

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02/28/2022 In a desperate phone call asking help from the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, the Chinese student was told by the Embassy that self-evacuation is the only option if she wants to leave Kyiv. The Embassy have no plan on organizing any large scale evacuation at that moment as the right condition for doing so is not yet met. If she decides to stay, she should just stock up on 2-weeks supplies and wait in her dorm. It should be relatively safe. We are all grown up.