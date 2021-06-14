The World Should Not Let Those Who Bring Firewood for Everyone Be Frozen to Death

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During the May 27, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo said that when the media, the scientific community and politicians all over the world lost their conscience and justice, the New Federal State of China (NFSC) and the Whistleblower Movement and the thousands of warriors like Dr. Li-Meng were searching for the truth about the virus and fighting for the freedom of mankind. He reminded the whole world – those who bring the firewood and warmth for humanity should not be frozen to death in the extreme cold!