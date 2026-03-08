"Iranians & their proxies hide caches of weapons in hospitals & schools. We know they do that" - Mike Waltz - same as Israel's propaganda

"Iranians and their proxies hide caches of weapons in hospitals and schools. We know they do that." - Mike Waltz

There is no longer any difference between the rhetoric of Israeli and U.S. officials. The U.S. is now manufacturing consent for genocidal Gaza-style attacks on Iran.

Adding same crap:

"Iran was planning to attack the entire Middle East. To take over the entire Middle East. The next Iranian leader is not going to last long if they don’t get my approval." - Golden Shower Don