Energy War Sparks EV Revolution: The Race for Independence

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Conflict among United States Israel Iran disrupts energy infrastructure halts Hormuz traffic spikes oil prices
Disruptions expose vulnerabilities of centralized fuel systems driving interest in electric vehicles battery storage alternatives
Chinese companies BYD and CATL announce long range fast charging batteries challenging internal combustion dominance
Adoption faces barriers limited fast charging infrastructure China and trade restrictions blocking Chinese EV imports
Emerging solid batteries and residential solar integration enable decentralized off grid energy systems reducing reliance