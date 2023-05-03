IT'S ALL IMPLODING! - Banking Crisis WORSENS - Treasury To Run Out Of Money!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Josh Sigurdson reports from the ground on Wall Street in New York City as the banking crisis worsens despite the absurd claims by Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan that the economy and markets are "very very sound." As First Republic Bank collapses and bank runs continue across the board, Janet Yellen has also warned that the Treasury is set to run out of money by June 1st if the debt ceiling isn't raised. No one can possibly claim at this point that the economy and markets are doing well. People are suffering and this is the excuse necessary to bring in a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The question as always is, are people prepared for what comes next?





