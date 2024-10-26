Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Israeli armored vehicles with 'Shuath' bombs and an 'Al-Yassin 105' shell east of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza - Evac helicopters seen after

NEW: Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Israeli armored vehicles with 'Shuath' bombs and an 'Al-Yassin 105' shell east of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza. Helicopters were seen evacuating Israeli casualties afterward.

Statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran:

'To the noble and zealous nation of Islamic Iran: This morning, Zionist enemy jets, in an overt aggression and against international law, launched from Iraqi airspace about one hundred kilometers from the borders of Iran, a number of long-range airborne ballistic missiles with very light warheads, about one fifth of the warhead size of Iran's ballistic missiles, towards several border radars in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and around Tehran province. Many of these radars were immediately restored, are some now in the process of being repaired.

In this illegitimate and illegal act, due to the readiness of the country's air defenses, a significant number of the missiles were tracked and intercepted, and enemy jets were prevented from entering the country's airspace.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its legal and legitimate right to respond at the appropriate time, emphasizes the establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the killing of the helpless and oppressed people.

The terrorist and criminal government of the United States, which plays a central role in supporting and encouraging the criminal actions of the Zionist regime in disrupting the security of the region, is warned to prevent the spread of conflict and instability in the region and the killing of innocent people, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

We urge the United States to restrain itself and the illegitimate regime it supports (Israel) to avoid getting itself and its allies dragged into the endless quagmire that the Zionist regime has created.

The honorable people of Iran, the media, experts and analysts are requested not to pay attention to the rumors and unreliable enemy narratives and to follow the correct news through official sources and national media.'

All from @Middle_East_Spectator









