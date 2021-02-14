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6 Ways to Improve Email Open Rates
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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10 views • February 14, 2021
Improve your Email Open Rates with six very simple steps. This will provide your business more conversions and sales just because more of your contacts will read your emails.


Email marketing for small business has 3x more conversions than social media. Subscribe to my channel for weekly tips and tutorials on becoming an Email Marketing pro. Or, use my services as a Constant Contact partner to setup an email marketing account, write emails, develop automation campaigns and more. You can email me at [email protected]


// Resources //
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence

☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact

📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises

💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
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