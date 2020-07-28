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BIG PHARMA'S ATTACK ON HYDROXICHLORQUINE – IT'S ABOUT MAKING MONEY FROM TERRORIZING PEOPLE WITH COVID19 HYSTERIA
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26 views • July 28, 2020
EXCERPT VIDEO ALSO EXAMPLES HERE
https://www.minds.com/media/1134666510606520320
https://www.minds.com/media/1134525375200931840
https://www.minds.com/media/1134247463021363200
BIG PHARMA'S ATTACK ON HYDROXICHLORQUINE – IT'S ABOUT MAKING MONEY FROM TERRORIZING PEOPLE WITH COVID19 HYSTERIA
BIG PHARMA'S ATTACK TO FALSELY DISCREDIT HYDROXICHLORQUINE – IT'S ABOUT MAKING MONEY AND TERRORIZING THE PUBLIC WITH COVID19 HYSTERIA
*It's not only the billion dollar a year poisonous vaccine industry that is rearing its evil head – but "therapeutics"
GILEAD'S PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION'S INFLUENCE ON NIH/FAUCI, - GILEAD'S INFLUENCE TO FALSIFY MEDICAL JOURNALS, COLLABORATE WITH LARGE MEDIA CORPORATIONS AND CRIMINAL GOVERNOR'S, POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS – ENGAGING TO FURTHER THE CRIME IN RACKETEERING BY TERRORIZING THE PUBLIC WITH "FACE-MASK" PROGRAMS AND THREATENING DOCTORS AND MEDICAL PROVIDER.
PERSONALLY I DON'T THINK THERE IS A COVID19 - I THINK VIRUS MANUFACTURING HAS BECOME A PROBLEM AND THESE DIRTY CORPORATIONS DIRTY POLITICIANS AND DIRTY BUREAUCRATS NEED TO BE STOPPED NOW
Video Parts Explanation of GILEAD PharmaceuticalJames Todaro, MD jamestodaromdJames Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD). Medical ... America's Frontline Doctors summit
– includes falsifying data and reports and major medical journals with 6 major media corporations assisting the deadly lies in order to promote new ineffective potentially unsafe drugs that are patented to make billions of dollars.
FRONT LINE DOCTORS DC CONFERENCE – JULY 27
https://www.minds.com/media/1134666510606520320
https://www.minds.com/media/1134525375200931840
https://www.minds.com/media/1134247463021363200
BIG PHARMA'S ATTACK ON HYDROXICHLORQUINE – IT'S ABOUT MAKING MONEY FROM TERRORIZING PEOPLE WITH COVID19 HYSTERIA
BIG PHARMA'S ATTACK TO FALSELY DISCREDIT HYDROXICHLORQUINE – IT'S ABOUT MAKING MONEY AND TERRORIZING THE PUBLIC WITH COVID19 HYSTERIA
*It's not only the billion dollar a year poisonous vaccine industry that is rearing its evil head – but "therapeutics"
GILEAD'S PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION'S INFLUENCE ON NIH/FAUCI, - GILEAD'S INFLUENCE TO FALSIFY MEDICAL JOURNALS, COLLABORATE WITH LARGE MEDIA CORPORATIONS AND CRIMINAL GOVERNOR'S, POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS – ENGAGING TO FURTHER THE CRIME IN RACKETEERING BY TERRORIZING THE PUBLIC WITH "FACE-MASK" PROGRAMS AND THREATENING DOCTORS AND MEDICAL PROVIDER.
PERSONALLY I DON'T THINK THERE IS A COVID19 - I THINK VIRUS MANUFACTURING HAS BECOME A PROBLEM AND THESE DIRTY CORPORATIONS DIRTY POLITICIANS AND DIRTY BUREAUCRATS NEED TO BE STOPPED NOW
Video Parts Explanation of GILEAD PharmaceuticalJames Todaro, MD jamestodaromdJames Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD). Medical ... America's Frontline Doctors summit
– includes falsifying data and reports and major medical journals with 6 major media corporations assisting the deadly lies in order to promote new ineffective potentially unsafe drugs that are patented to make billions of dollars.
FRONT LINE DOCTORS DC CONFERENCE – JULY 27
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