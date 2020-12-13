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Dr Fauci Admits Covid Vaccine May not stop infection
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211 views • December 13, 2020
Here it from the pharma rat's mouth
"We still dont know if the v(axe)ine protects you from getting infected"
The cvd v(axe)ine does not prevent S(Ar)$-Co2 infection. It suppresses symptoms at best. So you can become an as(ym)ptomatic carrier !!!
You can still probably transmit it to others !!!
You are still going to be told to wear a mask
😂😂😂😂😂😂
So why get it?
What garbage
"We still dont know if the v(axe)ine protects you from getting infected"
The cvd v(axe)ine does not prevent S(Ar)$-Co2 infection. It suppresses symptoms at best. So you can become an as(ym)ptomatic carrier !!!
You can still probably transmit it to others !!!
You are still going to be told to wear a mask
😂😂😂😂😂😂
So why get it?
What garbage
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