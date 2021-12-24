© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOACK, FUELLMICH, TEDROS, ¡DESPIERTA!
Follow
0
Share
Report
184 views • December 24, 2021
Noack explica lo que hace el grafeno que Campra demostró que está en las inyecciones anti-covid. Fuellmich explica que no hay pandemia sino una simulación criminal. (En otros videos de este canal, el Dr. Martin da las pruebas documentales de la conspiración), Tedros (oms) confiesa que las vacunas están matando a la gente y que es mejor matar viejos que matar niños. ¡¡ Indispensable que la clase política vea este video y se sume a parar esta masacre !!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.