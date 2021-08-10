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Dr.Shiva Ayyadurai on Corona, Fauci, Gates
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31 views • August 10, 2021
Next News Network interviews senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai MD on his involvement combating institutionalized racism, his background of how his inventing Email has undermined the false narrative of the American dream. "As an MIT PhD in biological engineering who studies and does research nearly everyday on the immune system, the #coronavirus fear mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the BIGGEST FRAUD TO MANIPULATE ECONOMIES, suppress dissent and push MANDATED medicine."
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