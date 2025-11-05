The Neverhood (1996, PC), part 5

We butter the wall with butter.



The Neverhood (known as Klaymen Klaymen - Neverhood no Nazo in Japan) is an adventure game developed by The Neverhood and published by DreamWorks Interactive. It also came out for Playstation.



You play Klaymen, and you wake up in a strange world called the "Neverhood", which seems to be deserted. You have no idea who you are or why you are here. You find a few video disk that you can play with a device. It shows you recodring by a guy called Wille Trombone. He encourages you to find all the disks and play them, for they will tell you why you are here and what you're supposed to do.



The game uses 2D graphics with a twist: instead of drawn or prerendered sprites, everything consists of filmed claymation. The game switches between normal point-and-click perspective and a first-person perspective similar to Myst. There are no commands, you just click on things. You can collect objects, but there is no inventory view, and Klaymen will use automatically the right way if he is carrying them. The game is also less focused on object puzzles, but more on logicals similar to Myst or The 7th Guest.



