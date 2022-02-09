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Drone view of freedom convoy truck rally at Parliament of Canada
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50 views • February 09, 2022
The 4K Guy, January 29, 2022
Stunning drone video of massive convoy of truckers gathered on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill today at 5h pm for ongoing protest dubbed "freedom convoy" in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
More freedom convoy videos: https://bit.ly/3HcUHGW
www.the4kguy.com
twitter.com/the4kguy
youtube.com/the4kguy
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Stunning drone video of massive convoy of truckers gathered on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill today at 5h pm for ongoing protest dubbed "freedom convoy" in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
More freedom convoy videos: https://bit.ly/3HcUHGW
www.the4kguy.com
twitter.com/the4kguy
youtube.com/the4kguy
facebook.com/the4kguy
instagram.com/the4kguy
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