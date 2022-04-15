Biden’s Approval Rating is the LOWEST of any President in History at this Point in his presidency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CNN admitted on Friday that Joe Biden’s polling is hitting rock bottom. Biden’s numbers are now the lowest ever for any president in the Quinnipiac, Hart/IPSOS, and CBS News polls. Biden is one point away from the lowest Reuters number ever.
Even with stacked polling and a compliant media, Joe Biden and Democrats are tanking in the polls. Maybe Americans want to keep their country for a while longer.
This news must be very disappointing for the Marxist-globalists. Look for them to ban and censor polling next.