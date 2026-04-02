Video that explains a lot about the situation we're in - Epstein Coalition

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“You know, we’re not supposed to be seduced that way, right? But I am. When someone’s nice to me, I love that person. Even if they’re bad people, I couldn’t care less. I’ll fight to the end for them.”
This video explains a lot about the situation we're in.
More from the Easter Lunch at the WH yesterday.