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SIMPLE STEPS TO WITHDRAW YOUR BITCOIN TO NAIRA(REMITANO PLATFORM)
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63 views • August 10, 2021
CHECK THE LINK IN THE DESCRIPTION TO SIGN UP.
Here is a link to signup on Remitano: bit.ly/3zRrnCm
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The better part of this is that this site works with a P2P system. You see an interested buyer or seller and you two discuss and then you know who you are dealing with money. I am a Nigerian and i have been using this platform for some times now.
Here is a link to signup on Remitano:
bit.ly/3zRrnCm
0
Here is a link to signup on Remitano: bit.ly/3zRrnCm
0
The better part of this is that this site works with a P2P system. You see an interested buyer or seller and you two discuss and then you know who you are dealing with money. I am a Nigerian and i have been using this platform for some times now.
Here is a link to signup on Remitano:
bit.ly/3zRrnCm
0
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