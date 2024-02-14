Historic Triumph: Allies Seize Normandy - WWII Declassified

"Step into the heart of history as we unveil the intense struggle for Normandy Beach and Airport during World War II. Witness the bravery of the Allied Forces as they face the formidable Nazi army in this gripping documentary. Explore the strategic maneuvers, untold stories, and pivotal moments that shaped the course of the war. Join us on a journey through time and relive the dramatic events that led to the Allied victory. Subscribe for more exclusive war history content and delve deeper into the past.