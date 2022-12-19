🍇 Is Pterostilbene better than Resveratrol?

Next time you’re at a dinner or cocktail party, find a person sipping on a glass of red wine and say: "I heard that red wine is healthy..." And they will invariably respond, "Yeah, thanks to Resveratrol!"This is because the red wine industry has done an amazing marketing job rebranding red wine as “healthy." Unfortunately, red wine isn’t actually healthy, unless you’re drinking really high-quality, organic “biodynamic” wine. Red wine does include Resveratrol, a well-researched anti-aging compound that has a mechanism flipping the epigenetic switches in our genome. But as much I enjoy red wine from time to time, the lesser-known compound Pterostilbene has a more potent anti-aging effect.
Read meta-analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/1634-pterostilbene
Order 💲 Pterostilbene
Capsuled
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene
Powdered
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene-Powdered
On Amazon
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene-AMZ
In EU/UK
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene-EU-UK
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.