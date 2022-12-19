🍇 Is Pterostilbene better than Resveratrol?

Next time you’re at a dinner or cocktail party, find a person sipping on a glass of red wine and say: "I heard that red wine is healthy..." And they will invariably respond, "Yeah, thanks to Resveratrol!"This is because the red wine industry has done an amazing marketing job rebranding red wine as “healthy." Unfortunately, red wine isn’t actually healthy, unless you’re drinking really high-quality, organic “biodynamic” wine. Red wine does include Resveratrol, a well-researched anti-aging compound that has a mechanism flipping the epigenetic switches in our genome. But as much I enjoy red wine from time to time, the lesser-known compound Pterostilbene has a more potent anti-aging effect.





Read meta-analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/1634-pterostilbene

Order 💲 Pterostilbene

Capsuled

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene

Powdered

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene-Powdered

On Amazon

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene-AMZ

In EU/UK

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pterostilbene-EU-UK