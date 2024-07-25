You Can Turn Your Health Around!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Jana Schmidt of Jana's All Natural. Jana a Wife, Mother, Board Certified, Naturopathic Doctor, Master Herbalist, Certified Natural Health Professional, and Ordained Minister. She is also a fertility Specialist. Jana is an author of upcoming Fertility Formula and Co-Author of The Next Wave is Brave. Dr. Schmidt shares her insight into what is happening in the world today. Jana's website: janas all natural .com