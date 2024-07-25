BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You Can Turn Your Health Around!
Organic Healthy Life
73 views • 9 months ago

Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Jana Schmidt of Jana's All Natural. Jana a Wife, Mother, Board Certified, Naturopathic Doctor, Master Herbalist, Certified Natural Health Professional, and Ordained Minister. She is also a fertility Specialist. Jana is an author of upcoming Fertility Formula and Co-Author of The Next Wave is Brave. Dr. Schmidt shares her insight into what is happening in the world today. Jana's website: janas all natural .com

