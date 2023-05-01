Revelation 17-18. The kingdom of heaven will break up and consume the kingdoms of men in 2066 AD.

Even one word of men added to the God-breathed Word of Jehovah is subjective truth or pseudo-science. It is a denial that Christ has all authority and why we have been in the Babylon/Rome apostasy for 1680 years Rev. 17, 18; Gal 1:6-10; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Bibles, preaching, and religions of men are a part of Satan's mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men that is the cause of all human suffering, including the murder of Christ and the persecution of Christians. The ways of men are what we need to be saved from. The ground is already laid, in at least three years it will be illegal to be a one-faith Christian cf. Saul persecuting the Saints. But because of free moral agency, for 6,000 years, the Lord allowed men to try and save themselves and patiently suffer under Satan's rule until we realized we need the ways of Elohim Isa. 55:9-12; Eph. 3:20; James 5:7-11. All those called by the Lord to be Christians in His second coming were foreshadowed by those who came before. To show you the Lord's warning that we are coming out of the Babylon/Rome apostasy, I am by Ezekiel 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 17; 18:4; Ezek. 33. Some by apostles and other first-century believers for the three years of pre-Christianity and the limited commission. Billions by the three thousand who obeyed the gospel at Pentecost. Others, like Saul, will have a "Saul to Paul conversion" after Satan and other demons are given the power to harm the earth Rev. 13, 14, in Satan's last 40 years of ruling over the world. If the second coming of the Lord seems evil in your eyes 2 Pet. 3:4, choose for yourselves today whom you will serve, whether it is Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse pretending to be God and ruling over this world with his mega sword Rev. 6:4; 2 Thess. 2:4, or other demons pretending to be God in the Babylon/Rome apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 6:4-8. But as for me and my house, we will serve Jehovah cf. Jos. 24:15. How to obey the Lord and be, one faith from Elohim Christians, in the second age of Christianity Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. Rev. 15-16 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-15-16-judgement-is-in#details Rev. 17-18 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-17-18-it-is-time-to-come#details

