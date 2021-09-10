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1984veritas: Satanic Socialist World Theocracy + That Old Serpent [08.09.2021]
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82 views • September 10, 2021
'Signs and Symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.' - Confucius
'The best way to protect yourself & your loved ones from
subliminal manipulation is by being aware of how it works'
- Dr Steven Jacobson
1984veritas 1 year ago (edited)
"The initiates of the Mysteries were often referred to as serpents, and their wisdom was considered analogous to the divinely inspired power of the snake."
- Manly P. Hall
"... I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves."
- Jesus Christ
Wise as 'Serpents' here serpents is from this root;
óphis, of'-is; G3700 (through the idea of sharpness of vision); a snake, figuratively, (as a type of sly cunning) an artful malicious person, especially Satan:—serpent.
"The serpent is true to the principle of wisdom, for it tempts man to the knowledge of himself."
- Manly Hall
"The spinal cord was symbolized by a snake, and the serpent coiled upon the foreheads of the Egyptian initiates represented the Divine Fire which had crawled serpent like up the Tree of Life."
- Manly Hall
"The Ophites (serpent worshipers) revered the Edenic snake because it was the cause of individual existence. Though humanity is still wandering in a world of good and evil, it will ultimately attain completion and eat of the fruit of the Tree of Life growing in the midst of the illusionary garden of worldly things. Thus the Tree of Life is also the appointed symbol of the Mysteries, and by partaking of its fruit man attains immortality."
- Manly Hall
"Sufficient similarity exists between the Masonic CHiram and the Kundalini of Hindu mysticism to warrant the assumption that CHiram may be considered a symbol also of the Spirit Fire moving through the sixth ventricle of the spinal column. The exact science of human regeneration is the Lost Key of Masonry, for when the Spirit Fire is lifted up through the thirty-three degrees, or segments of the spinal
column, and enters into the domed chamber of the human skull, it finally passes into the pituitary body (Isis), where it invokes Ra (the pineal gland) and demands the Sacred Name.
Operative Masonry, in the fullest meaning of that term, signifies the process by which the Eye of Horus is opened.
E. A. Wallis Budge has noted that in some of the papyri illustrating the entrance of the souls of the dead into the judgment hall of Osiris the deceased person has a pine cone attached to the crown of his head. The Greek mystics also carried a symbolic staff, the upper end being in the form of a pine cone, which was called the thyrsus of Bacchus. In the human brain there is a tiny gland called the pineal body, which is the sacred eye of the ancients, and corresponds to the third eye of the Cyclops. Little is known concerning the function of the pineal body, which Descartes suggested (more wisely than he knew) might be the abode of the spirit of man. As its name signifies, the pineal gland is the sacred pine cone in man--the eye single, which cannot be opened until CHiram (the Spirit Fire) is raised through the sacred seals which are called the Seven Churches in Asia."
- The Secret Teachings of All Ages
Initiates of the Flame http://hourofthetime.com/bcmp3B/1767.mp3
1984veritas: That Old Serpent [11.04.2020]
1,116 views Apr 11, 2020
https://youtu.be/twcjmXbON0M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDPH3Z9Cq7zXw_ejZ19mzQ
1984veritas: Satanic Socialist World Theocracy
584 views Sep 8, 2021
1984veritas
4.41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P2Uw7b6QOaQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDPH3Z9Cq7zXw_ejZ19mzQ
'The best way to protect yourself & your loved ones from
subliminal manipulation is by being aware of how it works'
- Dr Steven Jacobson
1984veritas 1 year ago (edited)
"The initiates of the Mysteries were often referred to as serpents, and their wisdom was considered analogous to the divinely inspired power of the snake."
- Manly P. Hall
"... I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves."
- Jesus Christ
Wise as 'Serpents' here serpents is from this root;
óphis, of'-is; G3700 (through the idea of sharpness of vision); a snake, figuratively, (as a type of sly cunning) an artful malicious person, especially Satan:—serpent.
"The serpent is true to the principle of wisdom, for it tempts man to the knowledge of himself."
- Manly Hall
"The spinal cord was symbolized by a snake, and the serpent coiled upon the foreheads of the Egyptian initiates represented the Divine Fire which had crawled serpent like up the Tree of Life."
- Manly Hall
"The Ophites (serpent worshipers) revered the Edenic snake because it was the cause of individual existence. Though humanity is still wandering in a world of good and evil, it will ultimately attain completion and eat of the fruit of the Tree of Life growing in the midst of the illusionary garden of worldly things. Thus the Tree of Life is also the appointed symbol of the Mysteries, and by partaking of its fruit man attains immortality."
- Manly Hall
"Sufficient similarity exists between the Masonic CHiram and the Kundalini of Hindu mysticism to warrant the assumption that CHiram may be considered a symbol also of the Spirit Fire moving through the sixth ventricle of the spinal column. The exact science of human regeneration is the Lost Key of Masonry, for when the Spirit Fire is lifted up through the thirty-three degrees, or segments of the spinal
column, and enters into the domed chamber of the human skull, it finally passes into the pituitary body (Isis), where it invokes Ra (the pineal gland) and demands the Sacred Name.
Operative Masonry, in the fullest meaning of that term, signifies the process by which the Eye of Horus is opened.
E. A. Wallis Budge has noted that in some of the papyri illustrating the entrance of the souls of the dead into the judgment hall of Osiris the deceased person has a pine cone attached to the crown of his head. The Greek mystics also carried a symbolic staff, the upper end being in the form of a pine cone, which was called the thyrsus of Bacchus. In the human brain there is a tiny gland called the pineal body, which is the sacred eye of the ancients, and corresponds to the third eye of the Cyclops. Little is known concerning the function of the pineal body, which Descartes suggested (more wisely than he knew) might be the abode of the spirit of man. As its name signifies, the pineal gland is the sacred pine cone in man--the eye single, which cannot be opened until CHiram (the Spirit Fire) is raised through the sacred seals which are called the Seven Churches in Asia."
- The Secret Teachings of All Ages
Initiates of the Flame http://hourofthetime.com/bcmp3B/1767.mp3
1984veritas: That Old Serpent [11.04.2020]
1,116 views Apr 11, 2020
https://youtu.be/twcjmXbON0M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDPH3Z9Cq7zXw_ejZ19mzQ
1984veritas: Satanic Socialist World Theocracy
584 views Sep 8, 2021
1984veritas
4.41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P2Uw7b6QOaQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvDPH3Z9Cq7zXw_ejZ19mzQ
Keywords
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