

Dane Wigington

Jul 13, 2023

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. / @danewigington To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/graphene-rain-scientist-sounds-alarm/

Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. Graphene rain, are climate engineering operations the source? What aren't we being told? A highly credentialed scientist provides extensive analysis, this is a must watch report. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Dane Wigington To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g... Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: • The Dimming, Full... The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: • The Catastrophic ... To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": • Into The Wild, Wi... In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: • Climate Engineeri... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. • Geoengineering Wa... This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: • The Dimming, Film... The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below: 2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/ 20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl... Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g... To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt... https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri... https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri... https://www.facebook.com/TheDimming To follow us on Twitter, click here: https://twitter.com/RealGeoEngWatch https://twitter.com/GeoWatchGallery https://twitter.com/GeoengineeringW To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our youtube channels below: Dane Wigington / @danewigington The Dimming / @thedimming Geoengineering Watch / @geoengineeringwatch