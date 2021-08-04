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Attorney Thomas Renz Details Legal Fight Against COVID Tyranny
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162 views • August 04, 2021
Thomas Renz joins Harrison for a deep dive into the current state of medical tyranny and how he is standing with other patriots taking on leftists policies in court.
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