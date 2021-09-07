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OBVIOUS methods the globalists used to hijack your freedom! 😳👇🏼
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2 views • September 07, 2021
Wow. Bobby Piton is an amazing mathematician, and even stronger fighting Patriot and a man of God.
If you missed this interview today, you MUST see the display of proof Bobby brought to the table, exposing the OBVIOUS methods the globalists used to hijack your freedom! 😳👇🏼
If you missed this interview today, you MUST see the display of proof Bobby brought to the table, exposing the OBVIOUS methods the globalists used to hijack your freedom! 😳👇🏼
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