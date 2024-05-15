Create New Account
Illegal Aliens Can Vote in D.C. Elections!
Published Yesterday

OAN   |   Illegal Aliens Can Vote in D.C. Elections!  Judicial Watch Senior Attorney Michael Bekesha joins One America News to discuss records we obtained relating to the District of Columbia explaining to illegal aliens and other noncitizens how they can register to vote in local elections.

Keywords
illegal alienswashington dcvoting rights

