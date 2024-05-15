OAN | Illegal Aliens Can Vote in D.C. Elections! Judicial Watch Senior Attorney Michael Bekesha joins One America News to discuss records we obtained relating to the District of Columbia explaining to illegal aliens and other noncitizens how they can register to vote in local elections.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.