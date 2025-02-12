Alexandra 360: Trump Vs. Taylor Swift - The End of An Era & The Beginning Of A New One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will discuss the Super Bowl, the Gulf of America, and why some entertainers should stay out of politics. Alexandra 360 will also discuss the situation in Gaza and the vision for the USA and Israel in the Middle East long term. Special guest: Katelyn Mervar aka MAGA Mouse MAGAmouse.com X: @MAGAMouse1621