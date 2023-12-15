Create New Account
Why Was Mary Rejoicing?
Chartridge Mission Church
Published 15 hours ago

Who was the Virgin Mary, and why was she rejoicing? Who was she rejoicing in? What exactly was she rejoicing? David Mortimer from Newtown Baptist Church delights in the answers found in The Bible. Virgin Mary, and why was she rejoicing? Who was she rejoicing in? What exactly was she rejoicing? David Mortimer from Newtown Baptist Church delights in the answers found in The Bible.


