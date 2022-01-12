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Horrifying Vax Side Effects: Vax Deaths Explode, Media Ignores Millions Injured
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121 views • January 12, 2022
Until the past three months Jeff Jackson was entirely healthy. We’ve seen the photos to prove it. Now, the vaccine is derailing his life. Jeff never had any kind of allergy issues. Now, his entire life revolves around managing this illness. Jeff is sweeping his apartment three or four times a day to clean up all the skin flaking off his body. Jeff joins us to discuss.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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