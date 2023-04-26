Steve Bannon on Murdochs Plan & Tucker's Departure.

The Charlie Kirk show: Steve Bannon lays down the suppression of populism by the Murdochs & how they got rid of Tucker Carlson.
Steve Bannon joined the show for an EXPLOSIVE interview on Tucker Carlson's departure, Fox News, Trump's reaction to the RNC Primary debates, ballot harvesting, Marc Elias and more.
https://rumble.com/v2keuz0-bannon-on-murdochs-and-tucker.html
