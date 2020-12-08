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Hypertension – Everything You Need To Know
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79 views • December 08, 2020
In this video we look in depth at hypertension. We explore how the heart works, which blood pressure value is healthy, what really causes hypertension, whether hypertension causes strokes and heart attacks and how you can maintain a healthy heart and deal with your blood pressure issues naturally.
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Stay healthy!
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for a remote scan that looks holistically at the causes of your blood pressure issues: https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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